CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help identifying person who robbed, assaulted woman

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are asking for help identifying a person they say attempted to take a woman’s purse at Aldi.

According to police, around 8 p.m. Oct. 11, a person pushed a woman down and tried to take her purse while she was walking to her vehicle at Aldi, 4211 Avenue of the Cities.

The person did not get her purse, but did get away with a cheap bottle of wine, police said. The woman believes he is a white 16-year-old boy about 5-foot-5.

According to police, the person was last seen running toward Highland Manor Apartments.

If you know who this is, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

