East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire

Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after at least two vehicles were hit by gunfire Wednesday, according to police.

East Moline police responded around 8:49 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities after receiving multiple calls of shots fired, according to a media release. Police were told a vehicle was hit by gunfire in the area of McDonald’s and Leisure Time.

According to police, at least two vehicles were hit by gunfire and 25 shell casings were found in the area.

No injuries were reported, police said.

According to police, they are interviewing witnesses and looking at video surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. There have been no arrests as of Thursday around 9 a.m.

Police ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Crime tape and police lights
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Davenport police investigate after shooting Wednesday morning

Latest News

Police lights
Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck
Beautiful fall colors in Humbolt, Tenn.
Seasonal events in the Quad Cities
Warming up the next few days
Warming up the next few days
Illinois Elections
Illinois Voters to decide on ‘Worker’s Rights Amendment’ in November
Bettendorf, IA
PV girls win state qualifier, boys heading back to Ft. Dodge for the 20th straight time