East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after at least two vehicles were hit by gunfire Wednesday, according to police.

East Moline police responded around 8:49 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities after receiving multiple calls of shots fired, according to a media release. Police were told a vehicle was hit by gunfire in the area of McDonald’s and Leisure Time.

According to police, at least two vehicles were hit by gunfire and 25 shell casings were found in the area.

No injuries were reported, police said.

According to police, they are interviewing witnesses and looking at video surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. There have been no arrests as of Thursday around 9 a.m.

Police ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

