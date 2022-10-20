Heavy police presence near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline

Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police were seen investigating a scene in the area near Hilltop Plaza on Avenue of the Cities Wednesday night.

Details are limited, but our TV6 crew on scene reports seeing police searching vehicles in the Hilltop Plaza parking lot.

A portion of Avenue of the Cities was blocked off while the investigation took place.

We are working to gather more information from police.

This is a developing story. Stick with KWQC for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal East Moline crash
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

New obstacle course unveiled at Pleasant Valley Junior High
New obstacle course unveiled at Pleasant Valley Junior High
New obstacle course unveiled at Pleasant Valley Junior High
First Alert Forecast - Things will start warming up Thursday
Drone footage of Nahant Marsh in October 2022
Nahant Marsh unveils new plan to expand preserved land