How to have coffee help and not hinder health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - HyVee dietitian Nina Struss shares one small step to start to improve overall health and wellness over time.

Struss focuses on “Make it Better,” with tips on how coffee helps and doesn’t hinder our health.

Start your day with water FIRST, then coffee Follow each cup with a glass of water Coffee is NOT breakfast Be cautious of added sugar

If you are looking for more ways to expose your children to new foods, you might try “Little Chefs in the HyVee Kitchen.” They are virtual cooking classes led by HyVee registered dietitians who will teach your child basic kitchen skills with simple, easy-to-follow recipes. Great for children Pre-K to 2nd grade.

Website: https://hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx

