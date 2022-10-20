Keokuk man sentenced to 19 years in prison for drug, firearm charges

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A Keokuk man was sentenced to 19 years in prison Wednesday on drug and firearm charges, according to a media release.

John Herman Soper, 50, was sentenced after he pleaded to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to court documents, law enforcement responded on Oct. 30, 2021, to a reported disturbance related to Soper threatening a person with a firearm. Officer said they knew Soper had active arrest warrants at the time and was involved in recent shots-fired incidents.

Officers found Soper and searched him and his vehicle, court records showed. Soper had a loaded handgun, cash, and approximately one-quarter pound of ice methamphetamine.

According to court records, officers said they had numerous sources say Soper was obtaining pound quantities of ice methamphetamine.

According to the release, with Soper’s prior serious drug convictions, he qualified as an Armed Career Criminal and a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence applied. One of Soper’s prior convictions included a previous federal conviction for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

