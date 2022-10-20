LeClaire woman found guilty of insurance fraud

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A LeClaire woman was found guilty of insurance fraud in a Scott County jury trial on Oct. 7.

Sara Weisbeck, 47, was convicted on the charges of insurance fraud, a Class D felony, and identity theft, a Class D felony.

The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau investigation started in December 2019 after getting information that showed Weisbeck had given false information to her insurer while filing an insurance claim, according to a media release.

Weisbeck alleged a lightning strike caused a power surge within her residence and destroyed over $7,000 of her personal belongings, according to the release.

The fraud bureau investigation showed Weisbeck reported specific items destroyed that were not within the residence when the lightning strike occurred, she had windows removed from her residence and falsely reported that the power surge blew the windows from the house, and she submitted emails under her landlord’s name to support her insurance claim that were fabricated.

Weisbeck was placed on supervised probation for two years and ordered to pay a civil penalty of $2,357.50, after her guilty conviction, the release said. She was also ordered to pay $1,240 in victim restitution for the damaged windows.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are asked to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556, the release said.

