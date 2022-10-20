LivWell Seniors: Basic legal documents you should have before crisis happens
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -LivWell Seniors will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community.
This week LivWell Seniors talks about the basic legal documents that you should have, especially as a senior, before a crisis happens.
Legal Documents to have:
- A will
- Powers of attorney
- for healthcare
- for financial
LivWell Senior Advocates (Free Resource):
- Referrals, waivers
-Emergency food assistance, funding
-Accessing technology
