New obstacle course unveiled at Pleasant Valley Junior High

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley Junior High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new obstacle course Wednesday.

PV students raised the funds for the American Ninja Warrior-style course. The school also received $15,000 from the Wellmark grant.

“I think they really like that they can just come out here whenever they want and they can just always find something that they can do themselves,” said Elise Hiatt, an 8th-grade PV student. “Like I’m not tall but I can do the net, I can do the ladders, everyone can find something for themselves.

Students will be able to use the obstacle course during the day, and it will be open to the public when school is not in session. School officials say the course includes 15 pieces of equipment that challenge users in strength, endurance, and overall fitness.

