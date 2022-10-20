PV girls win state qualifier, boys heading back to Ft. Dodge for the 20th straight time

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the 20th straight year, the Pleasant Valley boys cross country team will be headed to state, and they will have company on the bus ride to Fort Dodge with the girls team winning the state qualifier.

The Spartans boys team couldn’t catch Iowa City High for the team title, or the Little Hawks star runner Ford Washburn for the individual title, but PV would have five runners cross the finish line in the top sixteen to finish in second place and qualify for the state meet. Senior Jacob Mumey led the way for the Spartans finishing second with a time of 15:49. He would be followed by Andrew Miller in 11th, Max Sorgenfrey in 12th, Luke Knepp in 13th, and Carl Rekow in 16th.

The girls would take both the district team title and individual title behind super sophomore Grace Boleyn who won by 19 seconds over her teammate Lydia Sommer. Lexi Minard, Jaylee Duncan, and Josie Case finished 8th, 10th and 16th to round out the Spartan scoring.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Pritzker lifts COVID testing, masking requirements for most healthcare, long-term care workers
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal East Moline crash
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

West Liberty, IA
Wilton, West Liberty one step closer to a return to state
Davenport Central volleyball
Davenport Central knocks off Davenport West
Girls tennis
QCA athletes prep for Illinois girls tennis finals
QCA high school soccer
High School Soccer: Oct. 18