PV girls win state qualifier, boys heading back to Ft. Dodge for the 20th straight time

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the 20th straight year, the Pleasant Valley boys cross country team will be headed to state, and they will have company on the bus ride to Fort Dodge with the girls team winning the state qualifier.

The Spartans boys team couldn’t catch Iowa City High for the team title, or the Little Hawks star runner Ford Washburn for the individual title, but PV would have five runners cross the finish line in the top sixteen to finish in second place and qualify for the state meet. Senior Jacob Mumey led the way for the Spartans finishing second with a time of 15:49. He would be followed by Andrew Miller in 11th, Max Sorgenfrey in 12th, Luke Knepp in 13th, and Carl Rekow in 16th.

The girls would take both the district team title and individual title behind super sophomore Grace Boleyn who won by 19 seconds over her teammate Lydia Sommer. Lexi Minard, Jaylee Duncan, and Josie Case finished 8th, 10th and 16th to round out the Spartan scoring.

