Scott County Extension and Outreach Hort Clinic helps with gardening

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lifetime Master Gardner Bill Brunkan with the Scott County Extension joins on QCT at 11.

Brunkan shared different gardening recourses and originations of the Scott County Extension and Outreach Hort Clinic.

The Scott County Extension and Outreach Hort Clinic, 875 Tanglewood Lane, Bettendorf, is open for any garden from problems and questions with walk-ins from August to October Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., email scotthortclinic@gmail.com, or call 563-359-7577.

