Section of Green Street reduced to 2-lane traffic in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of Green Street has been reduced to two-lane traffic for milling and patching, according to the City of Muscatine.

Wednesday lane restrictions were put in place, according to city officials. Green Street from Grandview Avenue to Hershey Avenue has one lane of traffic in each direction.

The Public Works Department will be milling and patching the asphalt pavement, city officials said. The work is expected to take one week to complete, weather permitting.

