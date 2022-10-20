Senior Moment with CASI: Basic legal documents you should have before crisis happens

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community.

This week CASI talks about the basic legal documents that you should have, especially as a senior, before a crisis happens.

Legal Documents to have:

A will

Powers of attorney for healthcare for financial



CASI Senior Advocates (Free Resource):

- Referrals, waivers

-Emergency food assistance, funding

-Accessing technology

CASI Information:

Address: 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport

Phone: (563) 386-7477

Website: https://www.casiseniors.org/

