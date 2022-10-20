Senior Moment with CASI: Basic legal documents you should have before crisis happens

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community.

This week CASI talks about the basic legal documents that you should have, especially as a senior, before a crisis happens.

Legal Documents to have:

  • A will
  • Powers of attorney
    • for healthcare
    • for financial

CASI Senior Advocates (Free Resource):

- Referrals, waivers

-Emergency food assistance, funding

-Accessing technology

CASI Information:

Address: 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport

Phone: (563) 386-7477

Website: https://www.casiseniors.org/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Crime tape and police lights
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Davenport police investigate after shooting Wednesday morning

Latest News

October 19, 2020 snow
This Week in Weather History: Early season snowfall
This Week in Weather History: Early season snowfall
(Source: MGN)
Fort Madison police post stop signs while power out
CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and...
Senior Moment with CASI: Basic legal documents you should have before crisis happens