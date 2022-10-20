This Week in Weather History: Early season snowfall

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Looking back at local weather history this week, we go back two years to Oct. 19, 2020 when an early season snow brought accumulating snow to the QCA.

A storm system moved through parts of Iowa and brought snow squalls to the Des Moines metro, dropping six to eight inches of snow near along the Interstate 80 and Interstate 35 corridors.

Snow held together and made it into eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

While the snow was not terribly heavy locally, it was enough to accumulate.

Here is a list of snowfall totals across the TV6 viewing area:

Charlotte, Iowa: 2.0″

Park View, Iowa: 1.2″

Mount Carroll, Ill.: 1.0″

Maquoketa, Iowa: 0.9″

Geneseo, Ill.: 0.5″

Moline, Ill.: 0.3″

Davenport, Iowa: 0.2″

Muscatine, Iowa: 0.2″

Click here to read more about October snowfall in the Quad Cities.

