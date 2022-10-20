Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck

Police lights
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers.

Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection.

According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet S44 truck, driven by 70-year-old Sharon L. Robey, was westbound on South 7th Street, while a Huffy Santa Fe bicycle, operated by 57-year-old Clark E Pfeiferling, was also westbound on South 7th Street.

Robey hit Pfeiferling, according to troopers. Robey stopped the truck with Pfeiferling’s bike under the front right tire of the pickup.

According to troopers, Pfeiferling was taken to an area hospital by Lee County EMS where he died from his injuries.

