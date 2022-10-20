Warmer temperatures through the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Temperatures will finally feel more like October than December this afternoon as high temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s. The wind will be lighter, but more out of the southwest 5-15 mph. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected this afternoon.

A few passing clouds expected tonight with milder overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a west wind 5-10 mph.

More sunshine expected Friday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Temperatures will be near 80° this weekend with a gusty wind. A cold front brings rain chances Sunday night into Monday. There could be a few thunderstorms as well.

TODAY: Warmer. High: 65º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 41º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 76º.

