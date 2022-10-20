Warming trend starts today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will finally get back to normal October temps today after a prolonged cold snap. This means hgihs will get to the 50s and 60s this afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies. South winds return Friday through the weekend leading to well above normal temperatures. We will hit the mid 70s on Friday and reach the upper 70s and low 80s by the weekend. Get out and enjoy it, a cold front will arrive Monday into Tuesday bringing rain to the area and cooler temps by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Warmer. High: 63º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 74º.

