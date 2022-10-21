20th annual charity euchre tournament set for Nov. 3

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s the 20th year for the Trumps and Tricks Euchre tournament hosted by Molyneaux Insurance slated for Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Starlite Ballroom at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Dan Molyneaux and Michelle Darland, Gilda’s Club, invites competitive euchre enthusiasts to take part in the fundraiser while playing your favorite card game. All proceeds will benefit One Eighty and Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities.

Entry donation for the event is $40 per person and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and one drink ticket. Cash bar will be available. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd placings plus lowest score. Registration deadline is Oct. 28.

For supporters that are unable to play this year, donations are kindly encouraged and appreciated and can be made through the tournament website.

The sponsoring insurance agency has recently changed their name but the tournament has historically been attached to the name Molyneaux.

For more information or to register, visit https://trumpsandtrickseuchrefundraiser.weebly.com/. Contact euchre@molyneaux.com or 563-324-1011 with any questions.

