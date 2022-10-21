Breezy and very warm heading into the weekend

70s to low 80s likely this weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and very warm conditions are on the way today and this weekend.  Yesterday temps managed to reach 70º when there was sunshine, today will bring sunny skies so everywhere should at least hit the 70s.  Highs will run into the 70s and 80s this weekend with south winds gusting up to 30mph so get out and enjoy it.  Models have slowed the rain arrival until Monday afternoon into Tuesday so we may make a run at the 70s again Monday before near normal temps return late next week.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 78º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 53º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 81º.

