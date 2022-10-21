Budget-friendly, creative Halloween costume ideas

Goodwill of The Heartland stores have endless possibilities for inexpensive costuming for all
Halloween costume ideas from Goodwill Industries
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For those in need of some creative Halloween costuming ideas for all age groups, Quad Cities Live shares some budget-friendly inspo courtesy of Goodwill of the Heartland.

Brent Watkins, Goodwill of The Heartland, shows off some clever options that utilize recycled clothing and accessories to full effect. Goodwill stores really provide a terrific Halloween headquarters for revelers of all ages.

A list of Goodwill stores locations are here. Local stores are located in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline, Rock Island, and Clinton.

