Burn Ban in Effect for Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A countywide burn ban is in effect for Scott County, Iowa.

According to a press release, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, local Fire Chiefs, and the State Fire Marshalls Office has determined that open burning constitutes a danger to life and property in Scott County, Iowa.

Per the National Weather Service, Scott County is under an elevated fire danger due to our dry weather conditions, gusty winds, low relative humidity, and the dried vegetation in agricultural areas.

The burn ban will be in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.