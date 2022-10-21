Coal Valley man sentenced to prison for role in Davenport man’s death

Cordell L. McDowell, 34, of Coal Valley, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to willful injury...
Cordell L. McDowell, 34, of Coal Valley, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to willful injury resulting in serious injury and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Both charges are a Class C felony.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Oct. 21, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Coal Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for his role in the 2020 shooting death of 45-year-old SylvesterEddings.

Cordell L. McDowell, 34, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to willful injury resulting in serious injury and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Both charges are a Class C felony.

On Wednesday, District Court Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced him to 10 years in prison on each charge. The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively, or back-to-back, for a total of 20 years.

He initially faced the more serious charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

According to arrest affidavits:

McDowell conspired with Demarcus Laron Liddell, Taneshia Nashay Coleman, and Derrick D. Hargrett to rob Eddings at Coleman’s apartment in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street on Aug 22, 2020.

Liddell and Coleman, who was at the apartment at the time, texted each other to discuss the details of the robbery.

Coleman said in the text exchange that Eddings was at the apartment and that the three men should come to the back door, which is how he, McDowell, and Hargrett got inside the apartment as captured by surveillance video.

One of the men was armed with a gun. Eddings was pistol-whipped before he was fatally shot.

A third adult and a child also were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavits.

Liddell, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He has a final pretrial conference Jan. 11.

Hargrett, 36, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has a status hearing Jan. 3.

Coleman, 39, pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and will be sentenced Oct. 26.

