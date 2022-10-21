Decision 2022: Illinois voter information

Ill. (KWQC) - The General Election date is set for Nov. 8, 2022. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

To register to vote in Illinois, you must be 18 on or before the date of the General Election, a US Citizen, and an Illinois resident.

To check if you already registered to vote in Illinois, click here. To register to vote in Illinois, click here to begin registration. Or when voting, you can register in person with two forms of ID.

The deadline for registration is Oct. 23, in Illinois.

For early voting information, click here; Illinois early voting information.

To find a voting location for voting, click here: Illinois election locator

For more information about voting visit the Illinois State of Elections website.

Sample Ballots:

McDonough County

