Decision 2022: Iowa voter information

Iowa (KWQC) - The General Election date is set for Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Election Day.

The absentee voting period in Iowa started on Oct 19, click here to learn more about other options to vote.

To register to vote in Iowa, you must be a US Citizen, an Iowa resident, and at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.

To check if you have already registered to vote, check here. To register to vote, click here. The deadline for registration is Oct. 24.

To find a polling place, click here Iowa voting locator.

For more information about voting visit the Iowa Secretary of State website.

Sample Ballots:

Lee County

More ballots to be added soon.

