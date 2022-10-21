Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday

Asheem M. Afutu, 33, Galesburg, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of...
Asheem M. Afutu, 33, Galesburg, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33.(KWQC/Knox County State's Attorney's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead.

Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33.

If convicted on the murder charge, he faces 45 years to life in prison.

Bond was set Friday at $1 million. Afutu will be back in court Nov. 14 for a preliminary hearing.

Around 1:32 a.m. July 24, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Police determined a shooting had occurred in the empty lot between 2051 and 2085 Grand Avenue, according to police.

Officers learned a man, later identified as Tucker, had arrived at OSF St. Mary’s Hospital by private vehicle. He was flown to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

A judge issued a nationwide warrant for Afutu’s arrest.

According to prosecutors, he was ultimately arrested in Florida and was extradited to Knox County.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Weisbeck, 47, was convicted on the charges of insurance fraud, a Class D felony, and...
LeClaire woman found guilty of insurance fraud
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois...
Police: Armed suspect shot by Illinois State Police officer Friday
Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire
Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - A Wonderfully warm weekend on tap!
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
Fright Night in the Park, Rock Island, IL
Rock Island to host Fright Night in The Park on Oct. 27
Illinois State Police are investigating after an officer shot an armed suspect while serving a...
Police: Armed suspect shot by Illinois State Police officer Friday