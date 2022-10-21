Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead.

Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33.

If convicted on the murder charge, he faces 45 years to life in prison.

Bond was set Friday at $1 million. Afutu will be back in court Nov. 14 for a preliminary hearing.

Around 1:32 a.m. July 24, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Police determined a shooting had occurred in the empty lot between 2051 and 2085 Grand Avenue, according to police.

Officers learned a man, later identified as Tucker, had arrived at OSF St. Mary’s Hospital by private vehicle. He was flown to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

A judge issued a nationwide warrant for Afutu’s arrest.

According to prosecutors, he was ultimately arrested in Florida and was extradited to Knox County.

