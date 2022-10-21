Geneseo’s Scarecrow Row to provide family-friendly fun on Oct. 29

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Scarecrow Row has become so popular since it debuted in 2020, it’s returning for a third straight autumn to Geneseo’s City Park on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and Geneseo businesses.

David Smith, of Smith Studio and Gallery, and a chamber member, heads up the event committee invites viewers to construct a scarecrow or simply come to the village next weekend for some fall seasonal fun which provides a great way to create memories with children.

There will be trick-or-treating (ending at 12 p.m.) and a “Mummer’s Parade” at 11:15 a.m. The scarecrows will remain on exhibit through the afternoon so those people who want to see the creations away from the kids’ activities in the park from 12-4 p.m.

At the conclusion, the scarecrows can be taken home by the owners to be installed in their yards for a special Halloween decoration.

Families, organizations, clubs and businesses can also participate by building a Halloween scarecrow to add to the display. Free frames on which the scarecrows can be built are available at the Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 South State Street.

During the interview, David and Paula start to build a scarecrow (that wears a button that says “I Love PSL”) that the artist says he will finish and display.

The Facebook event page featuring more details is here.

