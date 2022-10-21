Geneseo’s Scarecrow Row to provide family-friendly fun on Oct. 29

Geneseo’s Scarecrow Row to provide family-friendly fun on Oct. 29
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Scarecrow Row has become so popular since it debuted in 2020, it’s returning for a third straight autumn to Geneseo’s City Park on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and Geneseo businesses.

David Smith, of Smith Studio and Gallery, and a chamber member, heads up the event committee invites viewers to construct a scarecrow or simply come to the village next weekend for some fall seasonal fun which provides a great way to create memories with children.

There will be trick-or-treating (ending at 12 p.m.) and a “Mummer’s Parade” at 11:15 a.m. The scarecrows will remain on exhibit through the afternoon so those people who want to see the creations away from the kids’ activities in the park from 12-4 p.m.

At the conclusion, the scarecrows can be taken home by the owners to be installed in their yards for a special Halloween decoration.

Families, organizations, clubs and businesses can also participate by building a Halloween scarecrow to add to the display. Free frames on which the scarecrows can be built are available at the Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 South State Street.

During the interview, David and Paula start to build a scarecrow (that wears a button that says “I Love PSL”) that the artist says he will finish and display.

The Facebook event page featuring more details is here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Crime tape and police lights
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault

Latest News

11 Minutes docuseries
Iowa native and survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting produces new docuseries ‘11 Minutes’
Maggie Wells, Premiere Fitness
Indoor vs. outdoor exercise during cold weather season
Shower Pros
Shower Pros LLC
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser’s 25th anniversary tour to hit Adler Theatre Saturday