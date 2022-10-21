Indoor vs. outdoor exercise during cold weather season

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Weather conditions in the Quad Cities region can be quite extreme during the summer and winter months. For exercise enthusiasts, this leads to wondering which is better--indoor or outdoor exercise--and does it even matter?

Maggie Wells, Fitness Premier, addresses these concerns and offers encouragement to those that are not active to become more so no matter the setting. The idea is just to get moving.

Maggie and her husband, Luke, opened Fitness Premier at 1045 South Oakwood Avenue in Geneseo earlier in the year. The facility is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is the first club to offer these expansive hours to the community.

For more information, visit the club’s website or call 309-581-5086.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.