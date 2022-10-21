Iowa native and survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting produces new docuseries ‘11 Minutes’

LAS VEGAS, NV (KWQC) -A new docuseries about the Las Vegas mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, was recently released. 11 Minutes tells the story of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history through the eyes of survivors.

Ashley Hoff, an executive producer of the four-part documentary who grew up in Storm Lake, Iowa, is a survivor herself. She’s turning her trauma into purpose by emphasizing the good that happened that day and as a way to try to influence change.

Ashley and her husband were celebrating a wedding anniversary at the music festival. She initially thought the shots she was hearing were fireworks. That’s when she watched the person behind her husband get shot.

While Ashley was running away, she had to kick off her cowboy boots and fell when she slipped on the wet cement covered with beverages dropped to the ground by other the attendees running for their lives. That fall caused her to break her arm.

Eight months after the shooting, Ashley received a catalog picturing thousands of personal items left behind by concert goers that night. There were 77 pages of shoes and on 56 of those were all cowboy boots. Ashley claimed her boots, and within months, an FBI agent arrived at her door to deliver them and getting them back was so meaningful in that they are a physical representation of her miraculous life-saving story.

11 Minutes features Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officers, country artists who performed that night, and the victims and survivors who met terror with incredible bravery and compassion.

If you’re interested in watching the documentary, it’s streaming on Paramount+.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.