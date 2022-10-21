Iowa State ACS championship pool tournament underway through Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Iowa State American Cue Sports Association’s state championship tournament is underway at the RiverCenter in Davenport through Oct. 23.

Paula Sands, KWQC-TV6, reports from the venue during Quad Cities Live. Spectators are encouraged to stop in to watch the action.

The tournament is an annual event held in Iowa that is open to all qualified, sanctioned, amateur ACS League players and offers an excellent competitive opportunity for all skill levels. The annual ACS National Championship happens in May in Las Vegas.

The Iowa ACS is a non-profit designed to promote pool in Iowa and the Midwest as a whole. The group sees their sole role is to support players. For more information about the event and how to attend, visit https://iowaacs.com/2022-ia-acs-state or call 309-314-0956.

