King, Sorensen vying for Illinois’ 17th House seat

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - With Americans feeling the pressure of rising costs, fighting inflation is among the top priorities for candidates in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

With Congresswoman Cheri Bustos not seeking reelection this year, either Democrat Eric Sorensen or Republican Esther Joy King will represent a district that includes the Illinois Quad Cities, Rockford and parts of Peoria.

King is an army reservist based in East Moline. Sorensen, also based in East Moline, is a former TV meteorologist.

Bringing down government spending and becoming energy independent is what King claimed is key to bringing down the cost of living.

“Supporting energy diversity, so that we have great sources of energy to help bring down the cost of energy,” King said. “That is the number one thing.”

However, Sorensen claimed incentivizing greener energy and bringing down the cost of prescription drugs will help.

“We need to make sure that the investment is there,” Sorensen said. “So there is an incentive to buy a used EV that something that’s a little bit more affordable.”

When it comes to the ongoing railway labor dispute, Sorensen believes it is up to the 117th Congress to deal with a potential railroad strike. He said he stands with the workers.

“In this district, especially in Galesburg, so many families are railroader families,” Sorensen said.

King believes congress should mediate if it comes to it. She also agrees that the region needs those jobs.

“The railroads are directly at the center of those logistics and transportation expertise and strength that we have here as a region,” King said.

As the application for student loan forgiveness is now live, King said it should only be used for people entering industries like law enforcement, education or nursing.

“Let’s make sure that taxpayers are receiving benefit for dollars that are being transferred to people who are receiving the student loan payout,” King said.

Meanwhile, Sorensen said congress needs to tackle interest rates next.

“We have to look at the interest rates of student loans to make sure that they come down so that education is affordable for people who want to learn,” Sorensen said.

This is King’s second time running for the IL-17. In 2020 she lost by 4 percent.

On the other hand, for Eric Sorensen, this is his first time running for political office.

