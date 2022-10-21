Oktoberfest Quad Cities to celebrate area’s German roots on Saturday

The 2nd annual event will be held at The Hauberg Estate in Rock Island
Oktoberfest Quad Cities set for Oct. 22 at Hauberg Estate
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2nd annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities will be held at The Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th Street, Rock Island on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12-9 p.m.

Claire Tobin, German American Heritage Center, invites viewers to join in on a chance to celebrate the community’s German roots--no matter an individual’s ethnicity. The event is a collaboration between German American Heritage Center and The Hauberg Estate.

There will be kids’ activities including games, trivia, a pretzel toss and more. The ceremonial keg tapping is scheduled for 4 p.m. with live music from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Oktoberfest finery for a chance to be crowned King & Queen of the festival.

Admission is free from 12-4 p.m. After 4 p.m. will require ticketed entry. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

Advanced ticket sales are available on Eventbrite here.

For more details, see the Facebook event page here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Crime tape and police lights
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault

Latest News

Geneseo’s Scarecrow Row to provide family-friendly fun on Oct. 29
Geneseo’s Scarecrow Row to provide family-friendly fun on Oct. 29
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser’s 25th anniversary tour to hit Adler Theatre Saturday
Decision 2022 KWQC
King, Sorensen vying for Illinois’ 17th House seat
First Alert Forecast - Not as cold tonight and quite mild Friday