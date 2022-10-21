Oktoberfest Quad Cities to celebrate area’s German roots on Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2nd annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities will be held at The Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th Street, Rock Island on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12-9 p.m.

Claire Tobin, German American Heritage Center, invites viewers to join in on a chance to celebrate the community’s German roots--no matter an individual’s ethnicity. The event is a collaboration between German American Heritage Center and The Hauberg Estate.

There will be kids’ activities including games, trivia, a pretzel toss and more. The ceremonial keg tapping is scheduled for 4 p.m. with live music from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Oktoberfest finery for a chance to be crowned King & Queen of the festival.

Admission is free from 12-4 p.m. After 4 p.m. will require ticketed entry. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

Advanced ticket sales are available on Eventbrite here.

For more details, see the Facebook event page here.

