Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire
Sara Weisbeck, 47, was convicted on the charges of insurance fraud, a Class D felony, and...
LeClaire woman found guilty of insurance fraud
Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport

Latest News

Quad City parents and their kids at the Fall Family Festival in Bettendorf answered the...
QC area Halloween activities
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for defying subpoena
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Prosecutors close case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for the U.S. Senate, greets President Joe Biden on...
Biden visits Pennsylvania, key battleground state