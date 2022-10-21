Police: Armed suspect shot by Illinois State Police officer Friday

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating after they say an officer shot an armed suspect while serving a search warrant early Friday.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, state police said.

The search warrant was for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of contraband in a penal institution, according to state police.

Once inside, officers heard gunshots from within the home. During a search, officers encountered the person who was the subject of the search warrant, according to state police.

An ISP officer fired at the person, who was armed, state police said. The person was taken to an area hospital.

Officers continued to search the home and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She also was taken to an area hospital.

Their conditions were not known as of 5:45 p.m. Friday.

The officer involved in the shooting is a four-year member of ISP and is a member of the SWAT team, state police said.

Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating the incident. Officers serving the search warrant were wearing cameras, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing. All evidence will be submitted to to the Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office for review, state police said.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois State Police with an incident, according to Whiteside County deputies.

Deputies said Northside Elementary School, located near the scene of the shooting, was closed for the day Friday.

