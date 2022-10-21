QC area Halloween activities

Halloween Activities in the Quad City Area
Quad City parents and their kids at the Fall Family Festival in Bettendorf answered the...
Quad City parents and their kids at the Fall Family Festival in Bettendorf answered the question. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Halloween is right around the corner, here are some festive things to do!

Davenport Trick-or-Treat: Monday, October 31st, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm.

Davenport Halloween Parade: Sunday, October 30th, 2 pm.

Bettendorf Trick-or-Treat: Monday, October 31st, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm.

Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Saturday, October 29th, 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm.

Moline Halloween Parade: Friday, October 21st, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm.

Not So Scary Halloween Walk: Quad City Botanical Center is hosting the 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk. A lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Admission is $9 for adults (ages 16+), $6 for youth (ages 2-15), and free for ages 2 and under. The dates are October 21st, 27th, and 28th, at 6:30 pm, 7:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.

Fall-O-Ween: Saturday, October 29th, 4- 6 pm. Decorated cars for trunk and treat, games, food, and a maze taking place at the parking lot across from the Asbury United Methodist Church.

St. John’s Lutheran Church: Sunday, October 30th, 5- 7 pm. East Moline’s St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a free Trunk or Treat neighborhood event in the church parking lot.

Terror at Skellington Manor: Voted top ten haunted attractions in Illinois! Walk through with scary live actors, special effects, and paranormal activity.

Shock House: Travel through the passageways of Shock House and get spooked in this top-rated dark attraction.

Buffalo Pumpkin Farm: Pick a pumpkin, go in a bounce house, cow train, and more at the Buffalo Pumpkin Farm. Open Tuesday - Sunday 9 am - 7 pm, no admission fee.

Coal Valley Corn Crib Nursery: Numerous fall activities with mini pumpkins, zip lining, bounce pad, cow train, and more. Admission is ages 3 and under free, ages 4-61 $10, and 62 and up free.

Pride of Wapsi Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze: Fall activities for everyone such as picking pumpkins and fall-themed foods, and more. Free admission.

