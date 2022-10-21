QC area Halloween activities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Halloween is right around the corner, here are some festive things to do!

Davenport Trick-or-Treat: Monday, October 31st, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm.

Davenport Halloween Parade: Sunday, October 30th, 2 pm.

Bettendorf Trick-or-Treat: Monday, October 31st, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm.

Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Saturday, October 29th, 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm.

Moline Halloween Parade: Friday, October 21st, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm.

Not So Scary Halloween Walk: Quad City Botanical Center is hosting the 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk. A lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Admission is $9 for adults (ages 16+), $6 for youth (ages 2-15), and free for ages 2 and under. The dates are October 21st, 27th, and 28th, at 6:30 pm, 7:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.

Fall-O-Ween: Saturday, October 29th, 4- 6 pm. Decorated cars for trunk and treat, games, food, and a maze taking place at the parking lot across from the Asbury United Methodist Church.

St. John’s Lutheran Church: Sunday, October 30th, 5- 7 pm. East Moline’s St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a free Trunk or Treat neighborhood event in the church parking lot.

Terror at Skellington Manor: Voted top ten haunted attractions in Illinois! Walk through with scary live actors, special effects, and paranormal activity.

Shock House: Travel through the passageways of Shock House and get spooked in this top-rated dark attraction.

Buffalo Pumpkin Farm: Pick a pumpkin, go in a bounce house, cow train, and more at the Buffalo Pumpkin Farm. Open Tuesday - Sunday 9 am - 7 pm, no admission fee.

Coal Valley Corn Crib Nursery: Numerous fall activities with mini pumpkins, zip lining, bounce pad, cow train, and more. Admission is ages 3 and under free, ages 4-61 $10, and 62 and up free.

Pride of Wapsi Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze: Fall activities for everyone such as picking pumpkins and fall-themed foods, and more. Free admission.

