Rock Island to host Fright Night in The Park on Oct. 27

The event features free family fun that celebrates Halloween
Rock Island's Fright Night in The Park is set for Oct. 27
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Fright Night in the Park combines fun, quirky and spooky at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Park and Recreation, and Brent Watkins, Goodwill of the Heartland, talk about the free event that is a partnership between the municipal agency and the non-profit. It is a family-friendly Halloween party unlike any other featuring music, trick-or-treating, special treats, and more.

Activities planned for Fright Night in The Park:

  • Enjoy trick-or-treating: over 30 community agencies will be participating.
  • Costume contest: secret guest judges will be attending and giving out costume contest prize certificates
  • Live DJ music and main stage local entertainment

Learn more about Fright Night in The Park’s Facebook event page here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Weisbeck, 47, was convicted on the charges of insurance fraud, a Class D felony, and...
LeClaire woman found guilty of insurance fraud
Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire
Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois...
Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in Morrison
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

Halloween costume ideas from Goodwill Industries
Budget-friendly, creative Halloween costume ideas
Trumps and Tricks Euchre Charity Tournament
20th annual charity euchre tournament set for Nov. 3
ACS Iowa Pool tournament
Iowa State ACS championship pool tournament underway through Sunday
Halloween costume ideas from Goodwill Industries
Halloween costume ideas from Goodwill Industries