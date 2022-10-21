Rock Island to host Fright Night in The Park on Oct. 27
The event features free family fun that celebrates Halloween
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Fright Night in the Park combines fun, quirky and spooky at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Park and Recreation, and Brent Watkins, Goodwill of the Heartland, talk about the free event that is a partnership between the municipal agency and the non-profit. It is a family-friendly Halloween party unlike any other featuring music, trick-or-treating, special treats, and more.
Activities planned for Fright Night in The Park:
- Enjoy trick-or-treating: over 30 community agencies will be participating.
- Costume contest: secret guest judges will be attending and giving out costume contest prize certificates
- Live DJ music and main stage local entertainment
Learn more about Fright Night in The Park’s Facebook event page here.
