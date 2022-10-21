‘Root 67′ businesses open in 127-year-old downtown LeClaire building

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A building in LeClaire from the 1890′s has new life now.

The retail shops of “Root 67″ opened Thursday, after five months of demolition and renovation on the 127-year-old building.

Four businesses now call Root 67 home: a candle shop (Buttercupp Candles), a modern general store (Nest), a clothing boutique (THE Collection, opening in November) and a flower shop (Cody Road Flower Shop).

The owners have operated businesses in LeClaire for 25 years and are looking forward to this new and continued growth on the north side of downtown LeClaire.

“This building is one that we’ve looked at for a number of years. And just over this last year, we both looked at it on our walks and we both said, ‘should we do something with that? Could we do something with that?’ and we both had the vision that it could be something special,” said Rodney Collier, development co-owner.

There was some thought put into the name of the development, “Root 67.”

“We feel we have planted, rooted ourselves to this community. And really the whole building is really the next step for us. We’ve really enjoyed running our businesses and running our business,” said Kimberly Collier, development co-owner.

Over the years the building on North Cody Road has housed a hardware store, appliance store and most recently an antiques store.

With the purchase of the more than century-old building, there is a piece of land north of Root 67 that is vacant. The Colliers hope to turn that into a five residential and retail building next spring.

The Colliers are looking forward to continuing helping expand businesses on the north side of downtown LeClaire.

