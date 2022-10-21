‘Root 67′ businesses open in 127-year-old downtown LeClaire building

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A building in LeClaire from the 1890′s has new life now.

The retail shops of “Root 67″ opened Thursday, after five months of demolition and renovation on the 127-year-old building.

Four businesses now call Root 67 home:  a candle shop (Buttercupp Candles), a modern general store (Nest), a clothing boutique (THE Collection, opening in November) and a flower shop (Cody Road Flower Shop).

The owners have operated businesses in LeClaire for 25 years and are looking forward to this new and continued growth on the north side of downtown LeClaire.

“This building is one that we’ve looked at for a number of years. And just over this last year, we both looked at it on our walks and we both said, ‘should we do something with that? Could we do something with that?’ and we both had the vision that it could be something special,” said Rodney Collier, development co-owner.

There was some thought put into the name of the development, “Root 67.”

“We feel we have planted, rooted ourselves to this community. And really the whole building is really the next step for us. We’ve really enjoyed running our businesses and running our business,” said Kimberly Collier, development co-owner.

Over the years the building on North Cody Road has housed a hardware store, appliance store and most recently an antiques store.

With the purchase of the more than century-old building, there is a piece of land north of Root 67 that is vacant. The Colliers hope to turn that into a five residential and retail building next spring.

The Colliers are looking forward to continuing helping expand businesses on the north side of downtown LeClaire.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire
Sara Weisbeck, 47, was convicted on the charges of insurance fraud, a Class D felony, and...
LeClaire woman found guilty of insurance fraud
Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport

Latest News

Police lights.
Morrison police ask public to avoid section of North Cherry Street
'Root 67' businesses open in 127-year-old downtown LeClaire building
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities ask for the community's help to find two wanted men and...
CRIME STOPPERS: 2 men wanted by Davenport Police, Moline police ask for help identifying person
Cordell L. McDowell, 34, of Coal Valley, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to willful injury...
Coal Valley man sentenced to prison for role in man’s death in Davenport