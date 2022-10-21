State of Illinois reports benefits system incident

(WGEM)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KWQC) - The State of Illinois just announced an incident involving the eligibility website used for state-funded medical and food assistance.

On Aug. 22, 2022, the state discovered an issue embedded within the provider portal to the system. After an investigation, it was determined that those who applied to provide the benefits could potentially see certain customer applications before they were approved. The information included the applicant’s name, gender, date of birth, county, application type, and application status. It may have also included information, such as social security numbers, of others mentioned on the application. As soon as the issue was discovered, the system provider portal was shut down. The system was reopened on Sept. 29, 2022. The incident only impacts pending applications filed before Aug. 23, 2022.

To date, officials do not know of any misuse of personal information as a result of this incident and information indicates the risk of access or misuse is low. As a precaution, the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services are offering one year of credit monitoring and a dedicated phone line to provide assistance about this incident. Individuals with a question can call 1-844-700-0330. The assistance line is available until Jan. 23, 2023. Potentially affected individuals can also contact consumer reporting agencies to place a free fraud alert or security freeze on their accounts, or the Federal Trade Commission to learn more about fraud alerts, credit freezes, or other identity theft resources.

Contact information for consumer reporting agencies:

Equifax

Experian

· www.experian.com

· P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

· 1-888-397-3742 (fraud alert)

· 1-888-397-3742 (credit freeze)

TransUnion

· www.transunion.com

· P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016

· 1-800-680-7289 (fraud alert)

· 1-888-909-8872 (credit freeze)

Contact information for the Federal Trade Commission:

www.ftc.gov

Identity Theft Recovery Steps | IdentityTheft.gov

Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington, D.C. 20580, 1-877-382-4357 (Consumer Help Line)

