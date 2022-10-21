Straight No Chaser’s 25th anniversary tour to hit Adler Theatre Saturday

Straight No Chaser
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A favorite acapella band with worldwide acclaim has just launched their 25th anniversary tour and are set to hit Davenport’s Alder Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 22.

In the PSL interview Steve Morgan, Straight No Chaser, highlights details about the band’s history, connections to Iowa, the exciting tour which extends through New Year’s Eve, and Saturday’s show in downtown Davenport.

Tickets to Saturday’s Adler concert are $25 to $69.50, available HERE at Ticketmaster or at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport. For more information, call 563-326-8500.

For more information on the group, click HERE for a link to their official website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Crime tape and police lights
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault

Latest News

11 Minutes docuseries
Iowa native and survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting produces new docuseries ‘11 Minutes’
Maggie Wells, Premiere Fitness
Indoor vs. outdoor exercise during cold weather season
Shower Pros
Shower Pros
Geneseo’s Scarecrow Row to provide family-friendly fun on Oct. 29
Geneseo’s Scarecrow Row to provide family-friendly fun on Oct. 29