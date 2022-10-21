Straight No Chaser’s 25th anniversary tour to hit Adler Theatre Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A favorite acapella band with worldwide acclaim has just launched their 25th anniversary tour and are set to hit Davenport’s Alder Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 22.

In the PSL interview Steve Morgan, Straight No Chaser, highlights details about the band’s history, connections to Iowa, the exciting tour which extends through New Year’s Eve, and Saturday’s show in downtown Davenport.

Tickets to Saturday’s Adler concert are $25 to $69.50, available HERE at Ticketmaster or at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport. For more information, call 563-326-8500.

For more information on the group, click HERE for a link to their official website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.