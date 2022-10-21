Troopers investigate shooting in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investing a shooting in Morrison Friday morning.

Illinois State Police Special Weapons Team executed a search warrant around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison, according to a statement from troopers.

According to troopers, SWAT heard shots inside the home while executing the search warrant, then found a person with a gun.

The armed person was shot, state police said. They were taken to an area hospital. Police have not said if the person is a man or woman.

While searching the remainder of the home, SWAT found a woman with a gunshot wound in another part of the home, according to state police. She was taken to an area hospital.

According to deputies, the Northside Elementary school is closed for the day.

According to Morison police and Whiteside County deputies, there is no threat to the public.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois State Police with an incident, according to Whiteside County deputies.

