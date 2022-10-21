USDA: Turkeys to be more expensive this Thanksgiving

An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s something Americans won’t be thankful for this Thanksgiving: turkeys might be more expensive and harder to find.

In the case of cost per pound, birds cost about 73% more now than they did last turkey day. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that comes out to about $1.99 a pound compared to a $1.15 last year.

It costs farmers more to raise turkeys now, due to inflation.

But when it comes to availability, the bird flu is to blame.

It typically spreads during colder months, but farmers have been reporting a large number of cases since July, when producers generally begin breeding for the holiday season.

Experts said there is a chance suppliers could add more turkeys to the market “at the last minute.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating scene near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
East Moline police investigate after at least 2 vehicles hit by gunfire
Sara Weisbeck, 47, was convicted on the charges of insurance fraud, a Class D felony, and...
LeClaire woman found guilty of insurance fraud
Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport

Latest News

marijuana joint
Federal marijuana changes could make state laws mostly irrelevant, American Bar Association says
Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they're taking steps to prevent...
Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem
Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot near Southern University’s campus, officials say
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.
Hospital beds are filling up with children, health officials say