Benefit held Saturday for Bettendorf woman battling rare autoimmune disease

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman who has been fighting a rare autoimmune disease for 20 years may have found the answer she’s seeking.

Jackie Celske said three different Iowa City specialists tried drugs, surgeries, and other treatments, but nothing helped. Then she went to Florida for a new approach.

“It wasn’t until I found Dr. Maharaj at the Maharaj Institute of Immune Regenerative Medicine in Boynton Beach,” she said. “He was probably the first doctor who sat across from me and was able to articulate what was wrong, what was going on in my body. He did extensive studies on my immune system and my stem cells and their functionality.”

There will be a benefit for Celske at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Iconic Event & Reception Venue, 1725 2nd Ave. and Arts Alley, Rock Island.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.