Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28

Donations of new or gently-used blankets can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On Friday, Oct. 28, KWQC-TV6 is partnering with the Bettendorf Rotary to host a blanket drive, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 805 Brady Street, Davenport.

Kevin Koellner from the Bettendorf Rotary Club and Ashley Velez from Humility Homes highlight the upcoming event and encourage viewers to participate. Donations of gently-used or new blankets will be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families. .

This 12-hour effort is part of the second blanket drive underway from Oct. 3 - Dec. 2, with multiple drop-off locations in the Quad Cities area.

The goal set this year is to collect more than 4,000 blankets which would double the amount donated in 2021. Monetary donations are also accepted; every $8 can purchase one new blanket.

The Rotary Club of Bettendorf said monetary donations are also accepted with every $8 being one blanket. Use the QR code and page for more information about the drive.(KWQC/Bettendorf Rotary)

