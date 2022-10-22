LeClaire Witches Walk to support local businesses on Oct. 29

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -LeClaire Witches’ Walk & Costume Contest is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the LeClaire Civic Center, 127 South Cody Road.

Ashton Glaus, shares details about the event and invites viewers to participate. The event features costume contests, trick-or-treating, games, balloon animals and “trunk or treat”.

Glaus also shows off items available as part of the Rivercraft Maker’s Market from 12-4 p.m. that same day.

Participants can enter the costume contest as an individual or group and may save time by pre-registering at https://www.visitleclaire.com/witches-walk-2022/ by October 27th. In-person registration and photos will be inside the Civic Center from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Judging categories are by age for individuals.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., trick-or-treating will be allowed along Cody Road or at 30 participating shops. Look for a poster in the window.

For more information, visit https://www.visitleclaire.com/witches-walk-2022/ or the Facebook event here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.