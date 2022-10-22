One man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to a report of someone being shot at 12:24 Saturday morning on the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island.

Officers found a 26 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing. Rock Island Police ask that if you have any information related to this case to please contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.

TV6 will update you both on air and online as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.