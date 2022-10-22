Pearl’s Mission celebrates 10 years of acts of kindness

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Talicia Thomas and Pearl Thomas (namesake of the non-profit) talk about Pearl’s Mission.

Over the past few years this Quad Cities area organization has been serving the community by donating meals, blankets, and school supplies to people who need them. Most of the funding comes from donations and personal funding. Pearl’s Mission hopes to step up serving the community as it gets closer Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

For more information, visit Pearl’s Mission’s website at pearlsmission.org or call 563-293-1505 or email Pearlsmission@gmail.com.

