Pearl’s Mission celebrates 10 years of acts of kindness

Pearl's Mission celebrates 10 years of acts of kindness
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Talicia Thomas and Pearl Thomas (namesake of the non-profit) talk about Pearl’s Mission.

Over the past few years this Quad Cities area organization has been serving the community by donating meals, blankets, and school supplies to people who need them. Most of the funding comes from donations and personal funding. Pearl’s Mission hopes to step up serving the community as it gets closer Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

For more information, visit Pearl’s Mission’s website at pearlsmission.org or call 563-293-1505 or email Pearlsmission@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Weisbeck, 47, was convicted on the charges of insurance fraud, a Class D felony, and...
LeClaire woman found guilty of insurance fraud
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois...
Police: Armed suspect shot by Illinois State Police officer Friday
Crews responding to a fire in Muscatine County on Bayfield Road.
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
Crews responded late Friday afternoon to a structure fire in Clinton County.
Crews respond to fire in Clinton County Friday afternoon

Latest News

Blanket drive
Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28
Blanket drive
Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28
LeClaire's Witches Walk
LeClaire Witches Walk to support local businesses on Oct. 29
Halloween costume ideas from Goodwill Industries
Budget-friendly, creative Halloween costume ideas