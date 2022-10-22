A Windy & Warm Weekend Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Weekend temperatures are expected to feel more like late August than October. Look for sunny skies and unseasonably warm highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s today and tomorrow. A RED FLAG WARNING remains in effect until 7 PM for extreme fire conditions across eastern Iowa and NW Illinois. A combination of strong southerly winds, low humidity, dry fields and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior this afternoon. Any fires in these fields will spread rapidly and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

We turn our attention to the start of the work week, with rain chances ahead. A front sweeps into the region late day Sunday bringing a chance for showers overnight into Monday and Tuesday. Expect cooler temperatures in the 50′s to near 60 degrees through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 81°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. High: 59°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. Windy. Increasing clouds by evening. High: 82°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

