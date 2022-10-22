A Windy & Warm Weekend Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Weekend temperatures are expected to feel more like late August than October. Look for sunny skies and unseasonably warm highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s today and tomorrow. Warm southerly winds, low humidity and dry fields will also mean an elevated fire danger for this afternoon and again on Sunday, so avoid any planned burning for now. We turn our attention to the start of the work week, with rain chances ahead. A front sweeps into the region late day Sunday bringing a chance for showers overnight into Monday and Tuesday. Expect cooler temperatures in the 50′s to near 60 degrees through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 81°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. High: 59°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. Windy. Increasing clouds by evening. High: 82°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

