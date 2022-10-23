Día de Los Muertos Parade held in downtown Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds of residents enjoyed the warm weather Saturday with a Dia de Los Muertos parade in downtown Moline.

The traditional Mexican holiday allows families to celebrate and honor the lives of past loved ones. The holiday is observed on November 1st and 2nd.

“The parade was awesome, traditional and cultural too,” said Diego Chavez, a Davenport resident. “Like so many horses, so many skeletons, people with makeup, and the skulls, and that’s pretty cool.”

After the parade, a food truck fiesta was held in the parking lot of Vibrant Arena. For more information about events with Mercado on Fifth, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Weisbeck, 47, was convicted on the charges of insurance fraud, a Class D felony, and...
LeClaire woman found guilty of insurance fraud
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois...
Police: Armed suspect shot by Illinois State Police officer Friday
Crews responding to a fire in Muscatine County on Bayfield Road.
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
Police lights generic.
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island
Crews responded late Friday afternoon to a structure fire in Clinton County.
Crews respond to fire in Clinton County Friday afternoon

Latest News

Día de Los Muertos Parade held in downtown Moline
Windy Sunday ahead
Sheriff: Several farm buildings and equipment destroyed by fire in Muscatine County
Sheriff: Several farm buildings and equipment destroyed by fire in Muscatine County
A Muscatine County fire near Bayfield Road.
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine