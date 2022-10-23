Día de Los Muertos Parade held in downtown Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds of residents enjoyed the warm weather Saturday with a Dia de Los Muertos parade in downtown Moline.

The traditional Mexican holiday allows families to celebrate and honor the lives of past loved ones. The holiday is observed on November 1st and 2nd.

“The parade was awesome, traditional and cultural too,” said Diego Chavez, a Davenport resident. “Like so many horses, so many skeletons, people with makeup, and the skulls, and that’s pretty cool.”

After the parade, a food truck fiesta was held in the parking lot of Vibrant Arena. For more information about events with Mercado on Fifth, click here.

