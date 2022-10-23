A Windy & Warm Sunday Ahead

Rain Chances Tonight, Monday and Tuesday
We'll go from sunny, windy and warm conditions today, to rain chances this evening.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got one more day of sunshine and warmth before rain chances move back into the weather picture. Look for mostly sunny, windy and warm conditions this afternoon, with highs in the 70′s to low 80′s. Once again, gusty southerly winds, low humidity, dry fields and warm temperatures will contribute to an elevated fire danger across the region. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. This evening will bring a chance for spotty showers (and possibly a storm or two). Most should see several dry hours overnight before rain returns to the region Monday afternoon. This system will not only provide us with much needed precipitation through Tuesday, but cooler temperatures in the 50′s through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Warm sunshine. Windy. High: 81°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly this evening. High: 66°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a chance for showers, mainly afternoon. High: 77°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

