Coroner releases name of man fatally shot in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man fatally shot in Rock Island Saturday.

Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was scheduled Monday for Tavian Petersen-Brown, 26, of Davenport.

Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday, Rock Island police responded to a report of a person being shot at a home in the 1000 block of 14th street.

Officers found Petersen-Brown suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said in a media release.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

This is the 10th homicide in the city since Jan. 1, and the third reported this month.

