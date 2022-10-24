Coroner releases name of man fatally shot in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man fatally shot in Rock Island Saturday.

Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was scheduled Monday for Tavian Petersen-Brown, 26, of Davenport.

Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday, Rock Island police responded to a report of a person being shot at a home in the 1000 block of 14th street.

Officers found Petersen-Brown suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said in a media release.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

This is the 10th homicide in the city since Jan. 1, and the third reported this month.

View Rock Island homicides in 2022 in a full screen map

