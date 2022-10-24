Crews respond to Bettendorf house fire Sunday

fire
fire(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday in Bettendorf.

The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 1:36 a.m. Sunday to a report of a house fire in the 2500 block of Brambleberry Court, according to a media release.

Firefighters first on the scene said the house had heavy fire in the back outside with fire and smoke in the basement.

Two people were home and outside the house when crews arrived, the department said. No injuries were reported.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

